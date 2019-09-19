$-0.23 EPS Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT); Aware (AWRE) Sentiment Is 0.88

Aware Inc (AWRE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 7 funds increased or started new holdings, while 8 reduced and sold positions in Aware Inc. The funds in our database now own: 4.94 million shares, down from 5.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Aware Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report $-0.23 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 25.81% from last quarter’s $-0.31 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Proofpoint, Inc.’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $126.24. About 487,929 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $3.60 million activity.

More notable recent Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aware: Strong Biometrics Software Provider With Potential Inflection – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aware, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aware, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Telecom Penny Stocks to Buy Now – NASDAQ” with publication date: November 02, 2010.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Aware, Inc. for 889,925 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 13,338 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashfield Capital Partners Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 191,401 shares. The Illinois-based Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 19,864 shares.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 6,596 shares traded. Aware, Inc. (AWRE) has declined 29.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AWRE News: 24/04/2018 – Aware Recognized as a Top Ten Multifactor Authentication Solution Provider by Enterprise Security Magazine; 24/04/2018 – Aware Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/04/2018 DJ Aware Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWRE)

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.89 million. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It has a 48.75 P/E ratio. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text identity data.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Proofpoint, CrowdStrike gain on integration announcement – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Proofpoint Inc. Appoints Peter Leav and Leyla Seka to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Proofpoint closes $920M note offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Proofpoint to Present at the Citi Global Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Report Details Top Cybercriminal Trends: More than 99 Percent of Cyberattacks Need Humans to Click – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Proofpoint Inc has $14700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $132.40’s average target is 4.88% above currents $126.24 stock price. Proofpoint Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird. Mizuho initiated the shares of PFPT in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating.