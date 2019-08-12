$-0.23 EPS Expected for Ooma, Inc. (OOMA); NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS CAN (NSRCF) SI Decreased By 99.65%

Analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Ooma, Inc.’s analysts see 21.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 56,057 shares traded. Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has declined 16.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical OOMA News: 21/05/2018 – Ooma Introduces the Ooma Butterfleye, A Smart Video Security Camera with Facial Recognition, Offline Recording and More; 06/03/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $123 MLN TO $127 MLN; 05/03/2018 – OOMA INC – VOXTER’S REVENUE AND ECONOMIC TERMS OF TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Ooma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Apr. 10; 22/05/2018 – Ooma 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 05/03/2018 Ooma Agrees To Acquire Voxter, Provider Of Advanced UCaaS Solutions For Businesses; 06/03/2018 – Ooma 4Q Rev $30.2M; 06/03/2018 – Ooma Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 06/03/2018 – OOMA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $30.2 MLN, UP 10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/03/2018 – OOMA AGREES TO BUY VOXTER, PROVIDER OF ADVANCED UCAAS SOLUTIONS

NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC CAN (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) had a decrease of 99.65% in short interest. NSRCF’s SI was 300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 99.65% from 84,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.0567 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $243.43 million. The firm offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. It currently has negative earnings. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the user's high-speed Internet connection.

Among 2 analysts covering Ooma (NYSE:OOMA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ooma has $20.5 highest and $20 lowest target. $20.25’s average target is 72.19% above currents $11.76 stock price. Ooma had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company has market cap of $30.56 million. It explores for graphite, vanadium, and other minerals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds 100% interest in the Molo graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

