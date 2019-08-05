$-0.23 EPS Expected for Mesoblast Limited (MESO); 4 Analysts Bullish Man Group plc (LON:EMG)

Analysts expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to report $-0.23 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Mesoblast Limited’s analysts see -8.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 50,809 shares traded or 29.20% up from the average. Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has declined 27.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MESO News: 06/03/2018 MESOBLAST ENTERS INTO $75M NON-DILUTIVE CREDIT LINE; 30/05/2018 – MESOBLAST – “THERE IS UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO GROUP’S ABILITY TO PARTNER PROGRAMS, RAISE CAPITAL OR DEBT AT TERMS TO MEET GROUP’S REQUIREMENTS”; 28/03/2018 – Mesoblast Phase 3 Cell Therapy Trial for Chronic Low Back Pain Completes Enrollment; 29/05/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – MESOBLAST PARTNERS WITH CARTHERICS TO DEVELOP ‘OFF–SHELF’ CELL-BASED IMMUNOTHERAPIES FOR SOLID CANCERS; 29/05/2018 – Mesoblast Partners With Cartherics to Develop ’off-the-shelf’ Cell-based lmmunotherapies for Solid Cancers; 29/05/2018 – Mesoblast Financial Results Webcast for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Results for Acute Graft Versus Host Disease Presented at 2018 International Society for Cell and Gene; 30/05/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD MSB.AX – QTRLY REVENUE $1.07 BLN VS $901 MLN; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE PRIMARILY USED TOWARDS FUNDING COMMERCIALIZATION OF MSC-100-IV; 30/05/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD MSB.AX – MUNTNER TO REPLACE PAUL HODGKINSON

Among 6 analysts covering Man Group PLC (LON:EMG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Man Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Man Group plc (LON:EMG) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and GBX 188 target. The stock of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained Man Group plc (LON:EMG) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 170 target in Monday, April 8 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 28 report. See Man Group plc (LON:EMG) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 180.00 New Target: GBX 188.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 155.00 Initiates Starts

15/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 206.00 Initiates Starts

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 165.00 Initiates Starts

More notable recent Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Meso Numismatics Signs Binding – Letter Of Intent To Acquire Costa Rican Based Green Pay – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Circulation Research Special Article Highlights Potential Of Mesoblast Cell Therapy In Treatment Of Advanced Heart Failure – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mesoblast Initiates Rolling Submission of Biologics License Application (BLA) to US FDA for remestemcel-L in the Treatment of Acute Graft Versus Host Disease – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mesoblast Financial Results Webcast for Period Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has market cap of $476.30 million. The firm has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions.

The stock decreased 4.22% or GBX 6.85 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 155.35. About 3.55M shares traded. Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.