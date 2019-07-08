$-0.23 EPS Expected for Libbey Inc. (LBY); Mge Energy (MGEE) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) to report $-0.23 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 227.78% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Libbey Inc.’s analysts see 15.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 58,071 shares traded. Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) has declined 62.97% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.40% the S&P500. Some Historical LBY News: 21/05/2018 – LIBBEY INC – MODIFYING CO’S CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY TO ASSIGN GREATER PRIORITY TO DEBT REDUCTION; 26/03/2018 Libbey Short-Interest Ratio Rises 134% to 15 Days; 09/05/2018 – Libbey Short-Interest Ratio Rises 78% to 19 Days; 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 2018 Sales Growth in Low-Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Libbey 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – LIBBEY INC – REMAIN “COMMITTED” TO CO’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 1H Sales Growth in Low-Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Libbey 1Q Rev $182.7M; 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$55M; 21/05/2018 – Libbey Suspends Quarterly Cash Dividend To Further Prioritize Debt Reduction And Strategic Investments; Reaffirms 2018 Guidance

Mge Energy Inc (MGEE) investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 54 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 49 cut down and sold stakes in Mge Energy Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 14.68 million shares, up from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mge Energy Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 39 Increased: 41 New Position: 13.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.94% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. for 29,206 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 591,495 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 8,522 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 431,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $73.02. About 19,953 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) has risen 21.08% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 14/05/2018 – MGE Energy Issues First-Quarter Financial Update; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 28.69 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Libbey Inc. designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.44 million. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars, mixing bowls, and washing machine windows. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides ceramic dinnerware products comprising plates, bowls, platters, cups, saucers, and other tabletop accessories; metal flatware consisting of knives, forks, spoons, and serving utensils; and metal hollowware, which consists of serving trays, pitchers, and other metal tabletop accessories.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,507 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $3,434 was made by ORR JOHN C on Wednesday, March 13. Bauer Michael P. bought $25,428 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. FOLEY WILLIAM A had bought 3,000 shares worth $10,020 on Thursday, March 14. $17,710 worth of stock was bought by JONES GINGER M on Friday, May 10. 3,000 shares valued at $9,915 were bought by Burmeister James Charles on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Libbey Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 13.34% less from 14.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board has 2,403 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc invested in 33,623 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Blackrock Inc holds 436,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 42,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 70,453 shares. Rmb Limited Co has invested 0% in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). 468,000 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Bluecrest Cap stated it has 15,700 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 288 shares. Barclays Public holds 25 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 486,781 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 140,000 shares stake. Fairpointe Lc has invested 0.03% in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY).