$0.23 EPS Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI); Kopin (KOPN) Shorts Raised By 1.83%

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) had an increase of 1.83% in short interest. KOPN’s SI was 6.88M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.83% from 6.76 million shares previously. With 437,800 avg volume, 16 days are for Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s short sellers to cover KOPN’s short positions. The SI to Kopin Corporation’s float is 13.21%. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 319,072 shares traded. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has declined 64.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical KOPN News: 08/03/2018 Kopin 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP KOPN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $35 MLN TO $40 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kopin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOPN); 08/05/2018 – KOPIN CORP – ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $35-$40 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Kopin Backs 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 16/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Provides Business Update and Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2017 Operating Results; 12/03/2018 – Kopin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Sees 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING BREAK EVEN PROFITABILITY BY YEAR END 2019

Analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report $0.23 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. KMI’s profit would be $520.66 million giving it 23.02 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s analysts see -8.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 12.86M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA: GOVT TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, makes, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $97.60 million. The companyÂ’s Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create products and proprietary headset systems, which use voice as the primary user interface and through the use of wireless technologies can contact other users, devices, or information from the cloud. It currently has negative earnings. It provides components, including high density color or monochrome miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as offers headset systems.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $282,304 activity. $282,304 worth of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares were sold by TSAUR BOR YEU.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $47.95 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada divisions. It has a 30.61 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

