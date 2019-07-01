$0.23 EPS Expected for HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY); Kcm Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,531 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 339,181 shares with $40.00 million value, down from 344,712 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 12.26 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts

Analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. HMSY’s profit would be $20.03M giving it 36.77 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, HMS Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 27.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 531,393 shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 20/04/2018 – REG-HMS GROUP HMS GROUP: RUB 1.9BN COMPRESSOR CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. It has a 42.82 P/E ratio. The company's services also enable clients to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance.

Among 2 analysts covering Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hms Holdings Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 18,959 shares to 70,650 valued at $6.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 5,603 shares and now owns 52,939 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

