$0.23 EPS Expected for Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM); Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Shorts Up By 3.16%

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) had an increase of 3.16% in short interest. REGI’s SI was 6.22 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.16% from 6.03 million shares previously. With 461,000 avg volume, 14 days are for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)’s short sellers to cover REGI’s short positions. The SI to Renewable Energy Group Inc’s float is 17.14%. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.83. About 272,023 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.)

Analysts expect Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) to report $0.23 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. SIM’s profit would be $37.73 million giving it 9.07 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see -25.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 301 shares traded. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) has declined 10.34% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SIM News: 03/05/2018 – Grupo Simec Announces The Acquisitions Of The Steel Products Plants Of Cariacica And ltauna, Both In Brazil; 03/05/2018 – Grupo Simec Announces The Acquisitions Of The Steel Products Plants Of Cariacica And Itauna, Both In Brazil; 26/04/2018 Grupo Simec Announces Results of Operations for the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2017 Audited

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century has 247,220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 1,648 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 47,916 shares. 11,088 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Inc. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 89,007 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Citigroup has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 179,575 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Smart Portfolios Llc stated it has 489 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 12,578 shares. 482,158 were accumulated by Arosa Capital Mngmt L P. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Ls Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 11,144 shares.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. The company has market cap of $595.51 million. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 21.31 P/E ratio. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass diesel and its co-products.