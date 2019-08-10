$0.23 EPS Expected for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET); Shorts at Daseke (DSKE) Raised By 5.72%

Analysts expect Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) to report $0.23 EPS on September, 10.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. T_ET’s profit would be $17.61M giving it 20.68 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Evertz Technologies Limited’s analysts see -4.17% EPS growth. It closed at $19.03 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) had an increase of 5.72% in short interest. DSKE's SI was 2.18 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.72% from 2.06M shares previously. With 243,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)'s short sellers to cover DSKE's short positions. The stock decreased 6.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 425,856 shares traded or 65.88% up from the average. Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has declined 56.42% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.42% the S&P500.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. The company has market cap of $160.57 million. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment.

Among 2 analysts covering Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evertz Technologies has $20 highest and $18 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 2.47% above currents $19.03 stock price. Evertz Technologies had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the shares of ET in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James.