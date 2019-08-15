$-0.23 EPS Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU); HF Foods Group (HFFG) Shorts Raised By 214.1%

HF Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:HFFG) had an increase of 214.1% in short interest. HFFG’s SI was 49,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 214.1% from 15,600 shares previously. With 31,600 avg volume, 2 days are for HF Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:HFFG)’s short sellers to cover HFFG’s short positions. The SI to HF Foods Group Inc’s float is 0.88%. The stock decreased 6.41% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 6,998 shares traded. HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report $-0.23 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, DocuSign, Inc.’s analysts see 35.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.75% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 1.66 million shares traded. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has risen 0.02% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DOCU News: 29/05/2018 – DocuSign Launches New Developer Center as API Usage Doubles; 29/05/2018 – MFS Technology Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Switch; 24/05/2018 – A former DocuSign CEO just raised $47 million as his startup gets closer to a $100 million milestone; 30/04/2018 Dell Technologies Capital Announces Strong Exit & Investment Momentum in its First Year Out of Stealth; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease

More notable recent HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FOR PUBLIC RELEASE: HF FOODS GROUP INC. AFFILIATE REACHES SETTLEMENT WITH US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND OVERSEAS STUDENTS SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kaskela Law LLC: Investigation of HF Foods Group Inc. on Behalf of Shareholders â€“ HFFG – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: PCM Jumps Following Acquisition News; 360 Finance Shares Slide – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of HF Foods Group Inc. – HFFG – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

HF Foods Group Inc. markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service clients in the Southeast region of the United States. The company has market cap of $430.27 million. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements. It has a 63.22 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm operates as a real estate holding company.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.63 billion. The firm offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.