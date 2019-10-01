$0.23 EPS Expected for CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL); Shorts at SOCIALPLAY USA (SPLY) Lowered By 4.35%

SOCIALPLAY USA INC (OTCMKTS:SPLY) had a decrease of 4.35% in short interest. SPLY’s SI was 2,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 4.35% from 2,300 shares previously. With 8,900 avg volume, 0 days are for SOCIALPLAY USA INC (OTCMKTS:SPLY)’s short sellers to cover SPLY’s short positions. The stock increased 122.22% or $0.011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.02. About 23,906 shares traded or 3544.21% up from the average. SocialPlay USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPLY) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to report $0.23 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 53.33% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. CAPL’s profit would be $7.92 million giving it 18.71 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, CrossAmerica Partners LP’s analysts see 27.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 9,671 shares traded. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 5.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $554.6 MLN VS $469.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Cuts Quarter Dividend to 52.5c; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 20/03/2018 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In CrossAmerica Partners; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.06; 07/05/2018 – CAPL CUTS QTRLY DISTRIB. TO 52.50C/SHR FROM 62.75C, EST. 62.75C; 07/05/2018 – REG-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Takes Strategic Step to Reduce Further Dilution

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company has market cap of $592.79 million. The firm operates through Wholesale and Retail divisions. It has a 31.01 P/E ratio. The firm also operates convenience stores.