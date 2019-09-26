$0.23 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf Company (ELY); Par Capital Management Has Increased By $6.00 Million Its Groupon (GRPN) Holding

Analysts expect Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report $0.23 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 130.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. ELY’s profit would be $21.64 million giving it 21.32 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Callaway Golf Company’s analysts see -37.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 1.49 million shares traded or 20.04% up from the average. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR

Par Capital Management Inc increased Groupon Inc (GRPN) stake by 3.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc acquired 2.00 million shares as Groupon Inc (GRPN)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 56.65M shares with $202.79 million value, up from 54.65 million last quarter. Groupon Inc now has $1.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 4.16M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $129,000 activity. Bass Robert J bought $129,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 384,517 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Leisure Mgmt stated it has 18,732 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 912,106 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Group One Trading LP has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 356 shares. Prudential has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Carroll Financial Assocs reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 3.44 million shares. Pdt Prtn Lc stated it has 966,636 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Mariner Limited Liability invested in 71,853 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 35,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 212,983 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 20 shares.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Groupon, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:GRPN) 10% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Groupon pursuing purchase that could include Yelp – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Groupon: No Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon cuts deal to expand hotel booking inventory – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold Callaway Golf Company shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 84.69 million shares or 7.81% more from 78.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kepos Cap L P owns 0.28% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 160,996 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsr has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Thb Asset Management has invested 0.16% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). 39,555 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited. Regions Finance Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 19,170 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 30,349 shares. Everence Cap Management holds 0.04% or 14,230 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.65 million shares. Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Virtu Ltd invested in 0.01% or 14,650 shares. Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability reported 876,567 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 0% stake. Moreover, Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 2.41 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited stated it has 20,700 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf has $21.5000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 8.36% above currents $19.61 stock price. Callaway Golf had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 11 by Raymond James. Stephens upgraded Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Friday, August 9 to “Overweight” rating.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $324,630 activity. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L also bought $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares. $151,400 worth of stock was bought by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20. Lynch Brian P. also bought $99,480 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares.