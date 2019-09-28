$0.23 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf Company (ELY); Duquesne Family Office Decreased By $6.32 Million Its Workday (WDAY) Position

Analysts expect Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report $0.23 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 130.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. ELY’s profit would be $21.64M giving it 20.77 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Callaway Golf Company’s analysts see -37.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 622,950 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. It has a 31.48 P/E ratio. The firm also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names.

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf has $21.5000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 11.20% above currents $19.11 stock price. Callaway Golf had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Raymond James.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $324,630 activity. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought 5,000 shares worth $73,750. $151,400 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20. 6,575 shares valued at $99,480 were bought by Lynch Brian P. on Monday, May 20.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M had bought 1,000 shares worth $197,523 on Wednesday, June 5.

Among 4 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Workday has $23800 highest and $20000 lowest target. $219.60’s average target is 30.21% above currents $168.65 stock price. Workday had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21000 target in Friday, August 30 report.