$0.23 EPS Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH); Lincoln National Income Fund (LND) Has 4 Sentiment

Analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report $0.23 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. BPFH’s profit would be $19.27M giving it 13.15 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 374,136 shares traded. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has declined 33.05% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BPFH News: 01/05/2018 – Boston Private Presenting at Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – Boston Private Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – Anchor Capital Advisors Regains Majority Ownership from Boston Private; 04/05/2018 – Boston Private Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Boston Private Financial Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPFH); 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON SA; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH NAMES SACCOCIA CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 22/03/2018 Boston Private Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 22C

Lincoln National Income Fund Inc (LND) investors sentiment increased to 4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 4 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 1 sold and reduced their equity positions in Lincoln National Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.07 million shares, up from 302,248 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lincoln National Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 71.09 million shares or 0.74% more from 70.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,570 are held by Comerica Bancorporation. Missouri-based Amer Century Cos has invested 0% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 936 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.04% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). 129,222 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has invested 0% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Boston Partners has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Bluecrest Capital Limited reported 14,807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited owns 287,928 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) for 2.90M shares. Anchor Cap reported 0% stake. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 77,552 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21,035 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 797,131 shares.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory. It has a 13.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company has market cap of $237.96 million. The firm operates through five divisions: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It has a 3.55 P/E ratio. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

