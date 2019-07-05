$0.23 EPS Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH); DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES (DSNY) Shorts Down By 92.31%

Analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report $0.23 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. BPFH’s profit would be $18.84M giving it 13.21 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 162,973 shares traded. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has declined 33.05% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BPFH News: 21/05/2018 – Boston Private Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH NAMES SACCOCIA CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE 1Q EPS 27C; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON; 26/03/2018 – Boston Private Announces Partnership with Team IMPACT; 04/05/2018 – Boston Private Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MOVES-Boston Private Wealth names Anderson as COO, Saccocia CIO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Boston Private Financial Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPFH); 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON SA

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:DSNY) had a decrease of 92.31% in short interest. DSNY’s SI was 400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 92.31% from 5,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.2291 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 71.09 million shares or 0.74% more from 70.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 287,928 are held by Citadel Advsrs Llc. World invested 0.01% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.01% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership reported 32,464 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited Co reported 45,248 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 65,137 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 206 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,715 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 34,580 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 11,308 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,485 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested in 0% or 7,071 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,591 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $995.27 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets services for the distribution of digital media content over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company has market cap of $12.60 million. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. It has a 22.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers Play MPE, a digital distribution service for moving broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet.