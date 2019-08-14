$-0.23 EPS Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX); Aveo Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Sellers Increased By 6.5% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to report $-0.23 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 23.33% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Anixa Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 76.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 24,360 shares traded. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) has risen 41.27% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.27% the S&P500.

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVEO) had an increase of 6.5% in short interest. AVEO’s SI was 21.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.5% from 20.41M shares previously. With 3.26 million avg volume, 7 days are for Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s short sellers to cover AVEO’s short positions. The SI to Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 21.63%. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.0097 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6599. About 1.55M shares traded. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has declined 70.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AVEO News: 09/05/2018 – A Healthy Lifestyle Calls For Healthy Contacts; 08/05/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $1.03M; 17/04/2018 – Aveo Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for Apr. 24; 13/03/2018 – AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.08; 21/03/2018 – AVEO: Activity Shown in TKI Refractory Patients Compares Favorably With Data Published for Other TKI Agents; 13/03/2018 – AVEO Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Aveo; 21/03/2018 – AVEO Oncology Announces Publication of Long-term Follow-up Results from TIVO-1 Extension Study (Study 902) in TKI Refractory; 09/05/2018 – Aveo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 201% to 8 Days

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company has market cap of $86.62 million. The firm develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer.

Among 2 analysts covering AVEO Pharma (NASDAQ:AVEO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AVEO Pharma had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) earned “Hold” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 18. Piper Jaffray maintained AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The company has market cap of $106.08 million. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

