$-0.23 EPS Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX); Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Encana (ECA) Position

Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) to report $-0.23 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 43.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.0105 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2205. About 480,621 shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has declined 5.09% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Sees Resubmission of NDA for Zalviso in 2H; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for DZUVEO for Management of Acute Moderate to Severe Pain in Medically Monitored Settings; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX SEES SIX-MONTH REVIEW BY FDA; 20/04/2018 – DJ AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACRX); 18/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Concluding that Sublingual Sufentanil Tablets Provide the Opportunity to Non-lnvasively and Rapidly Treat Moderate-To-Severe Acute Pain in a Monitored Setting; 09/05/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION OF NDA FOR ZALVISO IN H2 2018; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANTICIPATES THAT FDA WILL ACKNOWLEDGE ACCEPTANCE OF NDA WITHIN 30 CALENDAR DAYS OF RESUBMISSION DATE; 24/05/2018 – ACELRX REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FOR DSUVIA; 09/05/2018 – AcelRx resubmits New Drug Application for DSUVIA™

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased Encana Corporation (ECA) stake by 65.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 2.19 million shares as Encana Corporation (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 1.16 million shares with $5.97 million value, down from 3.35 million last quarter. Encana Corporation now has $6.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 18.25M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $215.06M for 7.19 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Rite Aid Stock the Best Play Under $6? – Investorplace.com” on September 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Encana (ECA) Names Michael McAllister President – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why Encana (TSX:ECA) Stock Fell by 2% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) stake by 98,575 shares to 214,775 valued at $28.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped L3 Technologies Inc. stake by 330,986 shares and now owns 743,164 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Encana has $11 highest and $400 lowest target. $7.10’s average target is 54.35% above currents $4.6 stock price. Encana had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $600 target in Friday, July 12 report. Citigroup maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) rating on Monday, September 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $900 target.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $11,550 activity. $11,550 worth of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was bought by Angotti Vincent J. on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes.