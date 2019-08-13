$-0.22 EPS Expected for Yext, Inc. (YEXT); Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) SI Increased By 26.83%

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) had an increase of 26.83% in short interest. TUSK’s SI was 1.80 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.83% from 1.42M shares previously. With 409,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s short sellers to cover TUSK’s short positions. The SI to Mammoth Energy Services Inc’s float is 5.2%. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 247,882 shares traded. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) has declined 82.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TUSK News: 02/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services 1Q Rev $494.2M; 02/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services 1Q EPS $1.24; 29/05/2018 – MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES – COBRA IS TO PERFORM HURRICANE RESTORATION & RECONSTRUCTION SERVICES AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN PREPA’S SERVICE AREA; 29/05/2018 – Cobra Signs New $900 million Contract to Finish the Restoration of Critical Electrical Services and Support the Initial Phase o; 03/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services 1Q Net $55.5M; 07/03/2018 Cobra Responds to Mutual Aid Request as Winter Weather Disruptions Affect Northeast; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 29/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services Unit Cobra Increasing Total Resource Count in Puerto Rico for Restoration Process; 27/03/2018 – Mammoth Energy Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 3-6

Analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report $-0.22 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Yext, Inc.'s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 252,617 shares traded. Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has declined 4.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. The firm offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features.

