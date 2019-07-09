$0.22 EPS Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW); ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Had 2 Bulls

Analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 38.89% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. WOW’s profit would be $18.57M giving it 8.65 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, WideOpenWest, Inc.’s analysts see 120.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 66,364 shares traded. WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has declined 5.03% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical WOW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WideOpenWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOW); 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $1,150.0 MLN – $1,170.0 MLN; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Total Subscription Rev Was $263.5M; 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC – QTRLY SHR $0.97; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Buys 1.7% Position in WideOpenWest; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Group Buys New 1% Position in WideOpenWest; 14/03/2018 – WideOpenWest 4Q Rev $292.8M; 11/05/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST 1Q REV. $285.5M, EST. $288.6M; 14/03/2018 – WideOpenWest 4Q EPS 97c; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Rev $285.5M

Among 3 analysts covering Exlservice Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Exlservice Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The stock of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, March 1. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of EXLS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. See ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.44. About 75,357 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 11.37% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ExlService Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 30.69 million shares or 2.84% less from 31.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 981 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 24,002 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 39,147 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 6,434 shares. 21,837 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The. 7,984 were reported by Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Company. Hood River Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.82% or 272,105 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 6,475 shares stake. Cap Assocs New York invested 0.61% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Comerica Bancorp reported 35,798 shares. Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,060 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% or 755,894 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 11,780 shares.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. It operates in two divisions, Operations Management, and Analytics. It has a 46.8 P/E ratio. The Operations Management segment offers business process management services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. BAGAI PAVAN had sold 5,000 shares worth $290,900 on Friday, February 1. Miglani Nalin Kumar had sold 1,275 shares worth $72,497.

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. The company has market cap of $642.31 million. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. It has a 7.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products that are IP enabled, whole-home DVR solutions.