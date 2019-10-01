$0.22 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI); DR. Reddys Laboratories Ltd (RDY) Sellers Decreased By 10.65% Their Shorts

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. TTMI’s profit would be $23.21M giving it 13.61 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, TTM Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 633.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 295,971 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M; 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies Expects This Transaction to Be Immediately Accretive to non-GAAP Earnings; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 2.2% Position in TTM Tech; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C

DR. Reddys Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) had a decrease of 10.65% in short interest. RDY’s SI was 1.66 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 10.65% from 1.85M shares previously. With 167,500 avg volume, 10 days are for DR. Reddys Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)’s short sellers to cover RDY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 31,434 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S SEES LAWSUIT TRIGGERING 30-MOS STAY ON FDA APPROVAL; 06/03/2018 Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Top Gainers; 09/04/2018 – Mezzion Wins Appellate Jurisdiction Fight Against Dr. Reddy’s; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – U.S FDA ISSUES FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS FOR API UNIT AT HYDERABAD; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 16/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S EXTENDS LOSSES TO 2.7% AFTER OBSERVATIONS ON FACTORY; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Form 483: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., 3/9/2018; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR 2017 CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.13 BLN RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES -PERFORMANCE IN QTR MAINLY ON ACCOUNT OF CONTINUING HEADWINDS IN U.S. MARKETS, TEMPORARY DROP IN SALES IN RUSSIA

Among 3 analysts covering TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TTM Technologies has $17.7500 highest and $1300 lowest target. $14.92’s average target is 24.54% above currents $11.98 stock price. TTM Technologies had 4 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, August 5. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes printed circuit boards worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It has a 17.02 P/E ratio. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores.

