Analysts expect Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 8.TW’s profit would be $48.89 million giving it 54.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s analysts see -4.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 256,027 shares traded. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

WESTJET AIRLINES LTD VAR VTG & VTG S (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) had a decrease of 1.61% in short interest. WJAFF’s SI was 3.57 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.61% from 3.63M shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 1116 days are for WESTJET AIRLINES LTD VAR VTG & VTG S (OTCMKTS:WJAFF)’s short sellers to cover WJAFF’s short positions. It closed at $23.56 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The firm offers scheduled flights; operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and provides cargo and charter services. It has a 31.33 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 115 Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft, 34 Bombardier Q400 aircraft, and 4 Boeing 767-300ERW aircraft for approximately 104 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

Among 4 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Tradeweb Markets had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.71 billion. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It has a 44.02 P/E ratio. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

