$0.22 EPS Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN); INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY COMMON SHA (INGXF) Shorts Lowered By 5.35%

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 18.52% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. HAIN’s profit would be $22.91 million giving it 20.86 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 2.23M shares traded or 95.17% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The Company’s grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. 1.00M The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares with value of $19.38M were bought by Welling Glenn W.. 2.08M shares valued at $49.19M were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.

Among 5 analysts covering Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Hain Celestial has $35 highest and $1800 lowest target. $23.40’s average target is 27.45% above currents $18.36 stock price. Hain Celestial had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $19 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, April 1 to “Neutral”. Maxim Group initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 133,538 shares. Pggm Investments has invested 0.22% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 132,014 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Conning holds 28,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 866,924 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 10,900 shares. Fiduciary Inc Wi holds 0.26% or 1.71M shares. Ameritas Prtnrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Broadview Advsrs Lc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 167,625 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt invested in 1.01M shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 101,216 shares. Teton Advsr Inc holds 104,186 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 144,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Com stated it has 217,250 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

