$0.22 EPS Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN); Alliant Energy (LNT) Sentiment Is 1.04

Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 169 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 162 reduced and sold stakes in Alliant Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 176.97 million shares, up from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Alliant Energy Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 136 Increased: 119 New Position: 50.

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 18.52% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. HAIN’s profit would be $23.68 million giving it 25.16 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 971,029 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation for 588,000 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 166,711 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Associates has 2.09% invested in the company for 292,812 shares. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has invested 1.59% in the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 3.44 million shares.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $12.41 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 23.78 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. had bought 2.08 million shares worth $49.19M. Welling Glenn W. also bought $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Monday, May 13.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The Company’s grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products.

