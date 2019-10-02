$0.22 EPS Expected for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL); Kcm Investment Advisors Has Decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) Position By $471,138

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 63.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,066 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 2,881 shares with $269,000 value, down from 7,947 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.07B valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $98.26. About 1.32M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho

Analysts expect Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) to report $0.22 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 46.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. T_SCL’s profit would be $15.44M giving it 16.84 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Shawcor Ltd.’s analysts see -18.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 75,422 shares traded. Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bell Retail Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 41,043 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 96,248 shares. 7,422 were accumulated by Adams Asset Limited Liability Corp. Jefferies Gru Inc Ltd Llc reported 2,248 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Co owns 392,625 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.22% or 1.58M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6,874 shares. Bartlett has 3,319 shares. Excalibur Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,682 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Botty Investors Ltd Company has 0.17% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aldebaran Financial Incorporated holds 24,355 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.36 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,573 shares to 354,777 valued at $16.98M in 2019Q2. It also upped American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 2,325 shares and now owns 4,680 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VIS) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Phillips 66 has $13200 highest and $102 lowest target. $114.60’s average target is 16.63% above currents $98.26 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 29. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Friday, May 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan.

ShawCor Ltd., an energy services company, provides services and products for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial divisions of the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. It has a 18.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s Bredero Shaw division offers pipe coating, lining, and insulation products; and Canusa-CPS division makes heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications.