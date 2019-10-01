$0.22 EPS Expected for Rollins, Inc. (ROL); Hcsf Management Has Boosted Granite Constr (GVA) Holding

Hcsf Management Llc increased Granite Constr Inc (GVA) stake by 4.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hcsf Management Llc acquired 11,499 shares as Granite Constr Inc (GVA)’s stock declined 21.94%. The Hcsf Management Llc holds 261,499 shares with $12.60M value, up from 250,000 last quarter. Granite Constr Inc now has $1.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 358,039 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. ROL’s profit would be $72.04M giving it 38.72 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Rollins, Inc.’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 2.37 million shares traded or 63.71% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Granite Construction has $5300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 12.04% above currents $32.13 stock price. Granite Construction had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co downgraded the shares of GVA in report on Tuesday, July 30 to “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of GVA in report on Wednesday, May 29 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.01% or 10,947 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Kestrel Invest Mgmt has 152,150 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 15,327 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 7,505 shares. Barclays Public Llc invested in 0% or 73,429 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd holds 0.01% or 31,715 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 13,845 shares. Glenmede Na reported 745,641 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 31,772 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.71% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Swiss Bancshares owns 86,900 shares. Moreover, Hightower Llc has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. 400 shares were bought by Galloway Patricia D, worth $11,744. Jigisha Desai had bought 1,000 shares worth $27,050. Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Shares for $151,050 were bought by KELSEY DAVID H. Larkin Kyle T had bought 3,500 shares worth $99,890.

