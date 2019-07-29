$-0.22 EPS Expected for Roku, Inc. (ROKU); 2 Analysts Covering CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Among 3 analysts covering Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Centerpoint Energy had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CNP in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. See CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report $-0.22 EPS on August, 7 after the close.After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Roku, Inc.’s analysts see 144.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.88% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $103.95. About 5.90M shares traded. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has risen 136.09% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 131.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ROKU News: 04/04/2018 – ROKU INC – SANYO BRAND IS NOW PART OF ROKU TV LICENSING PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Roku Adds Live and Linear News from ABC News, Cheddar, People TV and More to Growing Collection of Free Streaming Entertainment in The Roku Channel; 09/05/2018 – ROKU 1Q NET REV. $136.6M, EST. $127.4M; 09/05/2018 – ROKU INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE UP 36% YOY TO $136.6 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 14/05/2018 – ROKU – SHOWS FROM SHOWTIME, FOX, EPIX, SMITHSONIAN EARTH & MORE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY IN ROKU CHANNEL; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE IS AVAILABLE FOR A 7-DAY FREE TRIAL, FOLLOWED BY A SUBSCRIPTION FEE OF $4.99 A MONTH OR $49.99 A YEAR; 24/04/2018 – ROKU – WILL “SOON” MAKE ENHANCED VOICE SEARCH FEATURE AVAILABLE TO ROKU USERS IN UK; 24/05/2018 – Roku: Fyfield Served as a Roku Board Observer From 2014 Until the Company’s IPO in 2017; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog

Among 3 analysts covering Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roku had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Roku (ROKU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Roku (ROKU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Whatâ€™s Behind Fridayâ€™s Roku Stock Jump? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Roku Plans to Expand to Brazil, Other Countries (EXCLUSIVE) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roku Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Roku, Inc. primarily operates a TV streaming platform. The company has market cap of $11.78 billion. The Company’s platform allows users to discover and access a range of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 30, 2017, the firm had approximately 13.3 million subscribers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CenterPoint Energy, Inc. shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs owns 106,052 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 52,164 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.12% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 38,887 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com invested in 31,528 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Financial Services Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 440 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 35,405 shares. Tennessee-based Laffer Invs has invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). First Manhattan reported 688 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co reported 47,551 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). First Financial Corporation In stated it has 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Cibc World Markets has 0.02% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Lmr Prtn Llp reported 25,114 shares. 36,691 are held by Verition Fund Management Limited Co.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 477,967 shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY HOUSTON ELECTRIC LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES COMBINED 2020 POTENTIAL EPS $1.76-$1.98

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint declares $0.2875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.