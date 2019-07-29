$0.22 EPS Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG); Shorts at D/B/A Sibanye-stillwater Limited American Deposita (SBGL) Raised By 30.81%

Analysts expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. PQG’s profit would be $29.87 million giving it 17.86 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 69.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 15,325 shares traded. PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has risen 11.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PQG News: 21/03/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Sees 2018 Sales $1.545B-$1.574B; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.6% Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc; 21/03/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $470M-EBIT $490M; 20/04/2018 – DJ PQ Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PQG); 10/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings 1Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 03/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC PQG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.59 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.49; 16/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

D/B/A Sibanye-stillwater Limited American Deposita (NYSE:SBGL) had an increase of 30.81% in short interest. SBGL’s SI was 4.26M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30.81% from 3.26 million shares previously. With 5.27M avg volume, 1 days are for D/B/A Sibanye-stillwater Limited American Deposita (NYSE:SBGL)’s short sellers to cover SBGL’s short positions. The SI to D/B/A Sibanye-stillwater Limited American Deposita’s float is 0.95%. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 1.04M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – ANOTHER TRAPPED EMPLOYEE HAS BEEN LOCATED, WHILE TWO EMPLOYEES REMAIN UNACCOUNTED FOR; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 30/03/2018 – MIT scientist gets 15 months prison for insider trading; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – SEISMIC EVENT THIS AFTERNOON, WHICH CAUSED A FALL OF GROUND IN AN OPERATING STOPE AT ITS MASAKHANE MINE, DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS ON WEST RAND, 13 EMPLOYEES WERE UNACCOUNTED FOR; 15/05/2018 – UK’S CMA- ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED (TRADING AS SIBANYE-STILLWATER) OF LONMIN PLC; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS VAN ECK ASSOCIATES ACQUIRES SHRS; HOLDS 10.08%; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS RCF INCREASED TO $600M FROM $350M; 06/04/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Facility Increased to Accommodate Growth; 08/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining firm in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. The firm operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It has a 94.29 P/E ratio. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals , including platinum, palladium, and rhodium activities and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It has a 35.1 P/E ratio. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.