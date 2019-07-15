$0.22 EPS Expected for Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA); Garmin LTD. (GRMN) Shorts Increased By 2.91%

Analysts expect Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 55.10% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. PZZA’s profit would be $6.99 million giving it 52.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Papa John's International, Inc.’s analysts see -29.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 536,287 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer

Garmin LTD. (NASDAQ:GRMN) had an increase of 2.91% in short interest. GRMN’s SI was 7.15 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.91% from 6.95 million shares previously. With 806,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Garmin LTD. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s short sellers to cover GRMN’s short positions. The SI to Garmin LTD.’s float is 6.22%. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 743,379 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio

Papa John's International, Inc

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $141,969 was made by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Papa Johnâ€™s International, Inc. (PZZA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Papa Johnâ€™s Shaq Deal: 7 Things About Shaquille Oâ€™Nealâ€™s $4.1M Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Papa John's International, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 50,972 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.01% or 17,800 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Principal owns 97,318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atlas Browninc reported 146,602 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 46,075 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 4,265 are held by Symons Cap Management Incorporated. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 3,965 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 16,528 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 4,276 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability holds 41,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Papa John’s International had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow maintained the shares of PZZA in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) earned “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 27 to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold Garmin Ltd. shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland has invested 0.18% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 374,428 shares. 194,735 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% or 28,917 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 52,229 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.15% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 10,100 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. D E Shaw holds 1.45M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 372 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 1,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 16,530 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Corporation reported 175 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 2.16 million shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. 38,373 were reported by Valicenti Advisory. Moreover, M&T State Bank has 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Garmin (GRMN) – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Garmin (GRMN) Unveils New Tacx products, Expands Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PHG vs. GRMN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “How Will eBay Stock Be Impacted by the Companyâ€™s Q2 Results? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.16 billion. It operates through five divisions: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. It has a 21.47 P/E ratio. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.