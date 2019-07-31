$0.22 EPS Expected for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM); Last Week Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mattel Inc has $20 highest and $12.25 lowest target. $14.45’s average target is -0.14% below currents $14.47 stock price. Mattel Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. M Partners maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. See Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) latest ratings:

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mkm Partners New Target: $13.0000 14.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $23 New Target: $20 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Hold New Target: $12.25 Maintain

Analysts expect Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. OZM’s profit would be $10.95M giving it 27.14 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 101,836 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has declined 5.24% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q ADJ DISTRIBUTABLE EPS 8C; 18/04/2018 – Alesia Haas, the chief financial officer of Och-Ziff Capital Management, will join Coinbase as CFO immediately; 05/04/2018 – U.S. JUDGE HOLDS OUT PROSPECT OF SCUTTLING OCH-ZIFF PLEA DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Maiya Keidan: Och-Ziff executive to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 17/04/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), OCH-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) And Others; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF EST. AUM ABOUT $32.7B AS OF MAY 1, UP $.4B VS APRIL 1; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF -TERM LOAN FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 5 YRS AFTER CLOSING DATE, REVOLVING FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 4 YRS AND 6 MONTHS AFTER CLOSING DATE; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q AUM $32.8B; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-U.S. judge holds out prospect of scuttling Och-Ziff plea deal – Bloomberg

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It has a 100.76 P/E ratio. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, firms and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caz Investments L P accumulated 0.71% or 11,100 shares. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares.

More notable recent Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Och-Ziff jumps 13% after chairman transition, debt reduction plans – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) CEO Robert Shafir on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Och-Ziff Shares Stumble Toward NYSE Delist Territory at $1 – Bloomberg” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oz Management Reports Second Quarter of 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Mattel Stock Surges on Sales Surprise – Schaeffers Research” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel (MAT) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mattel (MAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Declining Revenues Hurt Mattel (MAT) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Mattel Finally Reached a Turning Point? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 5.30 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MATTEL ‘BB-‘ RATING, OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 09/03/2018 – Toymakers tumble as Toys ‘R’ Us prepares to liquidate; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Says Suing Mattel in California in Connection With Mattel’s Sale and Marketing of Its Mecard Branded Toys; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IS SAID TO BE RESIGNING; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 20/04/2018 – Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s family says judge blocks improper use of brand; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Cfr To Ba3, Ratings Placed On Review For Downgrade; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Margo Georgiadis to Step Down to Pursue New Opportunity; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Will Assess Likely Impact of Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation on Mattel Financial Position Through 2019

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J, worth $279,000 on Friday, February 22. Lynch Roger had bought 8,000 shares worth $107,968. The insider Eilola Michael J. sold 10,904 shares worth $171,356. The insider DOLAN MICHAEL J bought $418,800. Kreiz Ynon also bought $1.00 million worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Thursday, February 21.