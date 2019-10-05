$0.22 EPS Expected for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY); Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 320 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 226 sold and reduced their holdings in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 306.93 million shares, up from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fidelity National Information Services Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 17 to 15 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 190 Increased: 229 New Position: 91.

Analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. NFBK’s profit would be $10.83M giving it 18.10 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Northfield Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 29.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 109,873 shares traded. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $855.51 million for 23.47 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 8.17% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for 98,731 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 455,435 shares or 6.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meritage Group Lp has 6.78% invested in the company for 3.16 million shares. The Guernsey-based Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd has invested 5.96% in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4.18 million shares.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.30 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 57.31 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

The stock increased 1.18% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 3.87 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $784.37 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 20.95 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold Northfield Bancorp, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 28.42 million shares or 0.02% more from 28.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability holds 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) or 902 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 656 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 18,528 shares. Rmb Capital Lc holds 10,000 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 339 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Principal Gp holds 391,465 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). 12,374 were accumulated by Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Pennsylvania-based Addison Capital Company has invested 0.22% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 335,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings.