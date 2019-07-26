$0.22 EPS Expected for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI); Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Holding

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) stake by 26.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 39,506 shares as First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK)’s stock declined 2.80%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 107,906 shares with $4.30 million value, down from 147,412 last quarter. First Intst Bancsystem Inc now has $2.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 185,607 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 5.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANC 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 69C; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $99.8 MLN VS $68.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc

Analysts expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 55.10% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. NCI’s profit would be $8.66M giving it 27.44 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Navigant Consulting, Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 171,062 shares traded. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has declined 3.34% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 02/05/2018 – Navigant Affirms Previously Provided 2018 Fincl Guidance Targets; 03/04/2018 – Engine Capital Issues Statement Regarding Navigant’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 27/03/2018 – Kate Chan Joins Navigant’s Global Legal Technology Solutions Practice; 04/04/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows the Annual Market for Global Smart City Communication Networks Is Expected to Reach $13.4 Billion in 2027; 17/04/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Global Luminaire Revenue for Horticultural Applications is Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by; 08/03/2018 – Navigant Legal Investigations Professionals Recognized among the World’s Leading Experts; 22/03/2018 – As Healthcare Becomes a Value Proposition for the Smart Home, Navigant Research Expects a Range of Opportunities for; 16/05/2018 – Navigant Recognized as Insurance Expert Witness Firm of the Year and Seven Thought Leaders Honored across Three Categories; 27/03/2018 – Navigant: Kate Chan Joined Global Legal Technology Solutions Practice as Managing Director; 02/05/2018 – NAVIGANT REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Luther Burbank Corp stake by 81,799 shares to 171,799 valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) stake by 548,100 shares and now owns 686,000 shares. Baycom Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold FIBK shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 2.42% more from 28.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Management Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 15,062 shares. Assetmark Inc has 484 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 20,487 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Group Incorporated has 0.03% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 8 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Blackrock reported 2.48M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 531,689 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 491,257 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Of San Francisco Limited Co invested in 95,197 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 65,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 41,097 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 33,032 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $37,805 activity. $37,805 worth of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) was bought by Wold Peter I on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Navigant Consulting, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 4.17% less from 38.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 148,348 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited holds 30,887 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 0% or 9,236 shares. 17,300 were reported by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Blackrock has 6.05 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 585,687 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 67,952 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 177,978 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 13,907 shares. 26 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Aperio Group Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI).

Among 3 analysts covering Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navigant Consulting had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of NCI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Sidoti maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $950.22 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology. It has a 9.55 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment provides consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.