$0.22 EPS Expected for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI); Aware (AWRE) Sentiment Is 0.91

Aware Inc (AWRE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 10 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 11 sold and decreased their stock positions in Aware Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.13 million shares, up from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Aware Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 55.10% from last quarter's $0.49 EPS. NCI's profit would be $8.66M giving it 26.27 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Navigant Consulting, Inc.'s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 108,480 shares traded. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has declined 3.34% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $909.69 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology. It has a 9.14 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment provides consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navigant Consulting had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $25 target. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Barrington maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.34 million. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It has a 36.78 P/E ratio. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text identity data.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 1,635 shares traded. Aware, Inc. (AWRE) has declined 20.25% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AWRE News: 24/04/2018 – Aware Recognized as a Top Ten Multifactor Authentication Solution Provider by Enterprise Security Magazine; 24/04/2018 – Aware Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/04/2018 DJ Aware Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWRE)