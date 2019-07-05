$0.22 EPS Expected for Hudson Ltd. (HUD); Kenon Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares (KEN) Shorts Up By 44.62%

Analysts expect Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. HUD’s profit would be $20.33M giving it 16.02 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Hudson Ltd.’s analysts see 175.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 61,449 shares traded. Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) has declined 10.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HUD News: 07/03/2018 – HUDSON GROUP – ANNOUNCED SUCCESSFUL 10-YEAR EXTENSION OF CONCESSIONS CONTRACT WITH PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 07/03/2018 Hudson Group Awarded 10-Year Contract Extension at Pittsburgh International Airport; 15/03/2018 – Hudson Group Announces the Filing of its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Hudson Ltd., Exits SBA Comms; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON LTD HUD.N – QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH WAS 9.4%, COMPARED TO 8.5% IN THE YEAR-AGO PERIOD; 16/05/2018 – Hudson Group Introduces New Moshi Retail Store at Los Angeles International Airport Terminal 4; 18/04/2018 – Hudson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC REPORTS 14.24 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HUDSON LTD AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Hudson Group and FAO Schwarz Sign Exclusive Agreement to Open Toy and Candy Stores in Airports Across the United States; 14/03/2018 – Airport Retailer Hudson And FAO Schwarz To Open Toy And Candy Stores At U.S. Airports — MarketWatch

Kenon Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:KEN) had an increase of 44.62% in short interest. KEN’s SI was 9,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 44.62% from 6,500 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Kenon Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:KEN)’s short sellers to cover KEN’s short positions. The SI to Kenon Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.04%. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 825 shares traded. Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) has risen 29.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KEN News: 30/03/2018 – KENON HOLDINGS- IS CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH RESPECT TO ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN OPC, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE OF ITS INTEREST IN OPC IN WHOLE OR IN PART; 30/03/2018 – Kenon Provides Updates With Respect to Its Interest in OPC; 30/03/2018 – KENON HOLDINGS – ISSUED PRESS RELEASE TO CORRECT “INACCURATE RELEASE THAT WAS INCORRECTLY ISSUED EARLIER TODAY”; 11/04/2018 – XT INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 11.7 PCT STAKE IN KENON HOLDINGS LTD AS OF AUGUST 21, 2017; 30/03/2018 Kenon Announces Updates With Respect to its Interest in OPC Energy; 31/05/2018 – Kenon Holdings 1Q Rev $101M; 30/03/2018 – KENON HOLDINGS LTD – PROVIDES UPDATES WITH RESPECT TO ITS INTEREST IN OPC – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Kenon Holdings Is Considering Its Options With Respect to Its Ownership Interest in OPC Energy, Including Potential Sale; 09/04/2018 – Kenon Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 11/04/2018 – XT INVESTMENTS – INTENDS TO DISPOSE ALL OR PART OF SECURITIES OF KENON HOLDINGS OWNED BY IT THROUGH OPEN MARKET, PRIVATE AGREEMENTS OR OTHERWISE

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation and distribution facilities primarily in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Israel. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It also designs, makes, distributes, and services passenger vehicles through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s QorosÂ’ dealerships had 115 point of sales.

More notable recent Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Geopark Ltd (GPRK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 6-K Kenon Holdings Ltd. For: Jul 03 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LyondellBasell names Ken Lane executive vice president, Global Olefins & Polyolefins – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Shopify Inc (SHOP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands. It has a 45.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers products in the categories of books, magazines, snacks, confectionaries, travel accessories, electronics, health, beauty accessories, souvenirs, apparels, gifts, watches, jewelries, accessories, leathers, and baggage products through its duty-paid operations; and perfumes and cosmetics, wines and spirits, confectionaries, watches, jewelries, accessories, leather products, baggage products, and tobacco through duty-free retail operations.

More notable recent Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Ltd. (HUD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Vendingmarketwatch.com published: “Hudson Group Appoints Tom Waldron To Drive Its Food & Beverage Expansion Across North America – VendingMarketWatch” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Ltd. (HUD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Counters Slower Growth With Improved Profits – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.