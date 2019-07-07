$0.22 EPS Expected for Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS); Shorts at Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Raised By 0.81%

Analysts expect Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 18.52% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. GARS’s profit would be $3.53 million giving it 7.90 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Garrison Capital Inc.’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 13,754 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 17.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) had an increase of 0.81% in short interest. WAIR's SI was 3.68 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.81% from 3.65 million shares previously. With 588,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)'s short sellers to cover WAIR's short positions. The SI to Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc's float is 6.83%. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 347,894 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes aerospace bearing products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The Company’s services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, and point-of-use inventory management. It has a 30.75 P/E ratio. The firm supplies approximately 575,000 active stock-keeping units, including hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools, and machined parts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $111.54 million. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, Â“one-stopÂ” senior secured or Â“unitrancheÂ” loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. It currently has negative earnings. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments.