$0.22 EPS Expected for Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS); Aviance Capital Management Has Cut Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 22.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 9,919 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Aviance Capital Management Llc holds 34,590 shares with $6.69M value, down from 44,509 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $101.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern

Analysts expect Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 9 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 18.52% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. GARS’s profit would be $3.53 million giving it 8.02 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Garrison Capital Inc.’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.06. About 23,413 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $113.31 million. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, Â“one-stopÂ” senior secured or Â“unitrancheÂ” loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. It currently has negative earnings. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $441,465 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $29,880 was made by Chase Brian S on Wednesday, March 13. Westwood Matthew Joseph bought $37,440 worth of stock. The insider Tansey Joseph Bertrand bought 23,716 shares worth $177,006. $56,323 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) was bought by Hahn Daniel. 5,000 shares were bought by Morea Joseph, worth $37,250. MARTIN CECIL E JR bought $14,620 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Garrison Capital Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 4.33% less from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Stephens Ar invested in 24,973 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). The Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Hudock Grp Lc reported 850 shares stake. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 20,799 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.19M shares or 0.56% of the stock. North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Blair William Il reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 78,882 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 70,721 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Company stated it has 46,364 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,117 shares. 1.23 million are owned by Caxton Corporation. Natl Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS).

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 16,921 shares to 23,318 valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE) stake by 187,543 shares and now owns 242,971 shares. New Residential Invt Corp Com New (NYSE:NRZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Cap Mgmt owns 2,033 shares. First Fincl In holds 0.84% or 5,827 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Colony Gru Lc has invested 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hanson Mcclain invested in 1,121 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And Com holds 0.74% or 4,331 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd stated it has 21,728 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Btc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Field And Main Bancorporation reported 0.69% stake. Bb&T Corporation has 22,356 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.43% or 189,000 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Mngmt reported 5,104 shares. Opus Gru Ltd Co invested in 6,996 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability has invested 0.84% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bowen Hanes And Communication Inc holds 12,283 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio.