$0.22 EPS Expected for Endava plc (DAVA); Mai Wealth Advisors Raised Home Depot (HD) Stake By $2.03 Million

Analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 10.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. DAVA’s profit would be $11.93M giving it 46.94 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Endava plc’s analysts see -12.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 97,549 shares traded or 44.24% up from the average. Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has risen 59.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.14% the S&P500.

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Home Depot Inc. (HD) stake by 10.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors acquired 9,825 shares as Home Depot Inc. (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 102,006 shares with $21.21M value, up from 92,181 last quarter. Home Depot Inc. now has $246.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07M shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas. It has a 98.59 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Retail Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,956 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 132,196 shares. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.61% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17,215 shares. Truepoint Incorporated reported 1,547 shares. Financial Advisory Service holds 1,454 shares. American Century Inc accumulated 1.81M shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp has 21,945 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Td Cap Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 238 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17,538 shares. 309,962 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Orleans Capital La stated it has 25,726 shares. Reliant Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 23,188 shares or 3.65% of all its holdings. Oregon-based Ims Cap has invested 1.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Waters Parkerson & Company Ltd Liability Company holds 3.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 220,795 shares.

