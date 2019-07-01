$0.22 EPS Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI); Perot Systems (PER)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. CCOI’s profit would be $10.20 million giving it 67.44 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.35. About 60,626 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market

Perot Systems Corp (PER) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 6 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 9 trimmed and sold stock positions in Perot Systems Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.30 million shares, down from 1.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Perot Systems Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

M Holdings Securities Inc. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SandRidge Permian Trust for 18,200 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 13,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,500 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 17,665 shares.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company has market cap of $97.13 million. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 3.99 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Cogent Comms (NASDAQ:CCOI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cogent Comms had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) on Monday, February 25 with “Sector Perform” rating.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. The firm offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate clients located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It has a 87.28 P/E ratio. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings.

