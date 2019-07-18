$0.22 EPS Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI); Apple (AAPL) Sentiment Is 0.96

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. CCOI’s profit would be $10.20M giving it 69.94 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.55. About 13,443 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C

Apple Inc (AAPL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 885 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 926 sold and decreased holdings in Apple Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.60 billion shares, down from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Apple Inc in top ten holdings increased from 849 to 885 for an increase of 36. Sold All: 79 Reduced: 847 Increased: 735 New Position: 150.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Cogent Comms (NASDAQ:CCOI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cogent Comms had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The firm offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate clients located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It has a 90.51 P/E ratio. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Harvard Management Co Inc holds 41.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. for 870,051 shares. Independent Investors Inc owns 374 shares or 27.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has 23.77% invested in the company for 249.59 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Highfields Capital Management Lp has invested 18.28% in the stock. Trb Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 306,000 shares.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $946.21 billion. The firm also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It has a 17.3 P/E ratio. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers.

