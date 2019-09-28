$0.22 EPS Expected for Canfor (CFP); Guardian Capital LP Has Trimmed By $17.57 Million Its Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holding

Analysts expect Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $1.01 EPS change or 82.11% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. T_CFP’s profit would be $27.55 million giving it 17.61 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Canfor Corporation’s analysts see -320.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 228,685 shares traded. Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) stake by 19.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 190,997 shares as Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 811,776 shares with $75.29 million value, down from 1.00M last quarter. Canadian Natl Ry Co now has $64.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 546,083 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 11.61% above currents $89.42 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CNI in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, April 30 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $921.31 million for 17.46 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp increased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 9,936 shares to 51,879 valued at $2.19M in 2019Q2. It also upped Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 3,380 shares and now owns 5,280 shares. Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) was raised too.