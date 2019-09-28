$0.22 EPS Expected for BankFinancial (BFIN); Colony Group Lowered V F (VFC) Holding By $323,466

Colony Group Llc decreased V F Corporation (VFC) stake by 5.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc sold 3,718 shares as V F Corporation (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Colony Group Llc holds 61,336 shares with $5.36M value, down from 65,054 last quarter. V F Corporation now has $35.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 1.58M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,

Analysts expect BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. BFIN’s profit would be $3.38M giving it 13.59 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, BankFinancial Corporation’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 17,232 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN)

More notable recent BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About BankFinancial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About BankFinancial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is BankFinancial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BankFinancial Corporation Expands Share Repurchase Program Nasdaq:BFIN – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BankFinancial Is A Solid Community Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BankFinancial Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.32 million shares or 1.09% more from 10.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Rhumbline Advisers owns 19,022 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 186,024 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) or 33,410 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 28,842 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 576 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 41,927 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 131,533 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 0% or 482,247 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Products Partners Llc invested in 0.01% or 16,500 shares. Blackrock owns 1.28M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding firm for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking services and products in Illinois. The company has market cap of $183.87 million. The firm accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It has a 12.7 P/E ratio. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit.

Colony Group Llc increased Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) stake by 14,593 shares to 182,051 valued at $18.37 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Core Total Us Bond Market (AGG) stake by 4,762 shares and now owns 282,602 shares. Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering V.F. Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. V.F. Corporation Common Stock has $9700 highest and $8700 lowest target. $95’s average target is 6.99% above currents $88.79 stock price. V.F. Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 17.08 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “VF Corp. (VFC) PT Raised to $119 at Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “VF Corp. unveils new tagline, logo and strategy to get The North Face to a $4B brand by 2024 – Denver Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard, partners start pilot for paying garment workers digitally – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Inc has 300,241 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 202,997 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.22% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 22,487 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited reported 29,164 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 127 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.16% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First National reported 22,559 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc owns 448,527 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Kentucky Retirement has 15,166 shares. 11,557 are held by Clearbridge Invests Lc. Acadian Asset Llc holds 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 81,696 shares. 13,065 are held by Sumitomo Life. Moreover, Jefferies Lc has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity. Carucci Richard also bought $157,860 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Friday, August 23.