$0.21 EPS Expected for United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC); Shorts at LAWSON ORDINARY SHARES (LWSOF) Lowered By 23.71%

Analysts expect United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. UCFC’s profit would be $10.10 million giving it 12.88 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, United Community Financial Corp.’s analysts see -4.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 141,445 shares traded or 20.86% up from the average. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

LAWSON INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) had a decrease of 23.71% in short interest. LWSOF’s SI was 972,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.71% from 1.28M shares previously. It closed at $47.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold United Community Financial Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.14 million shares or 1.57% less from 30.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited stated it has 0.01% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 43,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern reported 714,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Partners owns 3,416 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Limited stated it has 707,319 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). 33,397 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 1,555 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Legal And General Gru Pcl holds 0% or 10,843 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com reported 365,355 shares stake. D E Shaw & Inc has 55,719 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 132,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset L P holds 404,522 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company has market cap of $520.30 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including regular savings accounts, demand deposits, individual retirement accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans.

Lawson, Inc. operates and franchises convenience stores under the LAWSON, NATURAL LAWSON, and LAWSON STORE100 names. The company has market cap of $5.27 billion. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, and Entertainment-Related Business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's stores offer fast foods, including rice dishes, noodles, sandwiches, delicatessen items, over-the-counter fast foods, etc.; daily delivered foods, such as bakery items, desserts, ice cream, fresh foods, etc.; processed foods comprising soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, processed foods, confectionery, etc.; and non-food products that include daily necessities, books, magazines, gift cards, etc., as well as pharmacy products.