$-0.21 EPS Expected for the Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI); Shorts at UCB S A ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (UCBJF) Lowered By 30.56%

UCB S A ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) had a decrease of 30.56% in short interest. UCBJF’s SI was 87,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 30.56% from 126,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 877 days are for UCB S A ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)’s short sellers to cover UCBJF’s short positions. It closed at $79.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines and solutions for people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. The company has market cap of $15.03 billion. The Company’s core products include Cimzia for ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Keppra, Vimpat, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and restless legs syndrome. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergy; Venlafaxine ER for depressive and anxiety disorders; Nootropil for cognitive disorders; and Xyrem for narcolepsy.

The Rubicon Project, Inc., a technology company, engages in automating the purchasing and selling of advertising. The company has market cap of $393.50 million. The firm offers advertising automation platform that creates and powers a marketplace for buyers and sellers to readily buy and sell advertising at scale. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s advertising automation platform features applications and services for digital advertising sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers comprising advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, demand side platforms, and ad networks to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.