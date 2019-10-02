$0.21 EPS Expected for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII); FBL Financial Group (FFG)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 34 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 36 reduced and sold stakes in FBL Financial Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 8.54 million shares, up from 7.01 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding FBL Financial Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 29 Increased: 24 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 60.38% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. T_VII’s profit would be $73.11 million giving it 8.95 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Seven Generations Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 948,209 shares traded. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The firm holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 544,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. It has a 3.64 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had gross proved plus probable reserves of 1,535 million barrels of oil equivalent.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. It has a 13.51 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 0.7% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. for 118,169 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc owns 15,454 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 126,972 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Management Inc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,890 shares.

Analysts await FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.28 per share. FFG’s profit will be $30.59 million for 11.37 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by FBL Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 7,796 shares traded. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) has declined 20.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500.