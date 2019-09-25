$0.21 EPS Expected for Macatawa Bank (MCBC); Webster Financial (WBS) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Analysts expect Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. MCBC’s profit would be $7.15 million giving it 12.40 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Macatawa Bank Corporation’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 108,981 shares traded or 149.41% up from the average. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17

Webster Financial Corp (WBS) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 136 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 110 sold and trimmed holdings in Webster Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 78.21 million shares, down from 81.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Webster Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 89 Increased: 93 New Position: 43.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $5,128 activity. Doyle Timothy J. also bought $5,128 worth of Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) on Wednesday, May 1.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The company has market cap of $354.96 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance activities and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 3 investors sold Macatawa Bank Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 10.06 million shares or 0.87% more from 9.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation for 329,271 shares. Polaris Capital Management Llc owns 823,119 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.01% invested in the company for 137,036 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial Management Inc. has invested 0.93% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 2.00 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 555,888 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $92.58M for 11.70 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. It has a 11.23 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking.