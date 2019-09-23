$0.21 EPS Expected for Macatawa Bank (MCBC); Silver Point Capital LP Has Trimmed Pg&E (PCG) Holding By $6.31 Million

Analysts expect Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. MCBC’s profit would be $7.15 million giving it 12.67 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Macatawa Bank Corporation’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 73,549 shares traded or 73.42% up from the average. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 286,827 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Silver Point Capital Lp holds 13.18M shares with $301.98 million value, down from 13.46M last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $6.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 17.65M shares traded or 119.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $5,128 activity. Doyle Timothy J. bought $5,128 worth of stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The company has market cap of $362.45 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance activities and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 3 investors sold Macatawa Bank Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 10.06 million shares or 0.87% more from 9.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.45M for 3.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 37.81% above currents $11.61 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $2300 target in Monday, July 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 16. Citigroup downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $400 target in Monday, August 19 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1300 target in Tuesday, August 20 report.