$0.21 EPS Expected for Macatawa Bank (MCBC); Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding

Analysts expect Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. MCBC’s profit would be $7.15 million giving it 12.83 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Macatawa Bank Corporation’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 37,002 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 80.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 3,738 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 896 shares with $237,000 value, down from 4,634 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $128.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $292.43. About 1.69M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) stake by 80,000 shares to 440,000 valued at $20.58 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) stake by 27,086 shares and now owns 52,790 shares. Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $288.92’s average target is -1.20% below currents $292.43 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 22 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, September 11 to “Perform”. JP Morgan maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, September 9 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $27000 target. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 3. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform”.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W also bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0.3% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 363,244 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Seizert Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Barometer Cap Mngmt accumulated 56,050 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 131,027 shares stake. Federated Pa holds 111,293 shares. Maple Capital reported 48,468 shares. Court Place holds 3,074 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Pecaut holds 11,770 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% or 3,880 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hightower Advsr Limited Company accumulated 202,754 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Blb&B Advsr Llc invested in 14,169 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 1,532 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.90 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 3 investors sold Macatawa Bank Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 10.06 million shares or 0.87% more from 9.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 1.39M shares. Dorsey Wright Associates has 1,144 shares. State Street holds 549,312 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 107,579 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Huntington State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Bancorp Of America De reported 81,381 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 797 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 111,403 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 282,885 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 1.22M shares for 0% of their portfolio.