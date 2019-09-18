$0.21 EPS Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT); Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shorts Lowered By 2.27%

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) had a decrease of 2.27% in short interest. KNSL’s SI was 848,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.27% from 868,200 shares previously. With 87,500 avg volume, 10 days are for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s short sellers to cover KNSL’s short positions. The SI to Kinsale Capital Group Inc’s float is 4.34%. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $101.66. About 189,553 shares traded or 50.64% up from the average. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has risen 53.61% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Rev $50.1M; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Net Earned Premiums $48.1M; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 19/04/2018 DJ Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNSL); 31/05/2018 – A.M. Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Kinsale Insurance Company and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – Atlanta Capital Company L L Buys 2.2% of Kinsale Capital; 24/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums $63.8M; 04/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. LMAT’s profit would be $4.17M giving it 42.56 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s analysts see -8.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 59,904 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c

More notable recent Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KNSL) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The Company’s commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. It has a 45.16 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company has market cap of $709.53 million. The firm provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It has a 39.29 P/E ratio. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature.

