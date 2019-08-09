$0.21 EPS Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL); Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Sentiment Is 1.28

Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. AVAL’s profit would be $231.94 million giving it 8.76 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 69,831 shares traded. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) has declined 8.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAL News: 27/04/2018 Grupo Aval Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 23 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 18 decreased and sold their positions in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.50 million shares, up from 2.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Guaranty Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 16 Increased: 19 New Position: 4.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector clients in Colombia and Central America. The company has market cap of $8.13 billion. The firm operates through Banco BogotÃ¡ S.A., Banco de Occidente S.A., Banco Popular S.A., Banco AV Villas S.A., and Corficolombiana S.A. divisions. It has a 9.68 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting primarily of transactional accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. for 154,623 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 200,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 198,275 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,017 shares.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides an array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Texas. The company has market cap of $350.97 million. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts; and personal loans, line of credit, SBA loans, and real estate loans, as well as mortgage warehouse loans and credit cards. It has a 15.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage, trust, and wealth management services and products; and online and mobile banking, online cash management, and treasury management services.

Analysts await Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 23.91% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GNTY’s profit will be $6.59M for 13.32 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 8,215 shares traded. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTY News: 10/04/2018 First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp

