$0.21 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP); Icad (ICAD) Sellers Increased By 5.64% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 48.78% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. GMLP’s profit would be $14.89 million giving it 14.12 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Golar LNG Partners LP’s analysts see 61.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 167,267 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 41.70% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M

Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) had an increase of 5.64% in short interest. ICAD’s SI was 618,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.64% from 585,600 shares previously. With 118,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s short sellers to cover ICAD’s short positions. The SI to Icad Inc’s float is 4.48%. The stock decreased 5.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 59,495 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 56.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SECOND ADVANCE LOAN FROM AUGUST 7, 2021 TO MARCH 1, 2022; 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT INCREASED FINAL PAYMENT FEE FROM 7% TO 8% OF ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF LOANS ADVANCED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 37; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $109.32 million. It operates through two divisions, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides electronic brachytherapy products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

More notable recent iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iCAD to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “iCAD’s ProFound AIâ„¢ for 2D Mammography Receives CE Mark Approval – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SimonMed Imaging Implements the First FDA-Cleared 3D Tomosynthesis Software Using Artificial Intelligence – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Expect Breakeven For iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Golar LNG Partners is Oversold – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Golar LNG Partners declares $0.4042 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.