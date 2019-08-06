$0.21 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP); Ancora Advisors Has Decreased Tessco Technologies (TESS) Stake By $838,830

Analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 48.78% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. GMLP’s profit would be $14.89 million giving it 12.67 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Golar LNG Partners LP’s analysts see 61.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 203,111 shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and floating liquefied natural gas vessel industries under long-term charters in Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Jordan, and Kuwait. The company has market cap of $754.29 million. The firm also engages in the leasing of its fleets. It has a 24.18 P/E ratio. As of April 24, 2017, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

Analysts await TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.14 per share. TESS’s profit will be $1.53M for 19.61 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by TESSCO Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold TESS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 0.10% less from 4.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 12,296 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs owns 10,349 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tieton Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 4.55% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Renaissance Limited Company owns 445,900 shares. Blackrock reported 197,850 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Gsa Prns Llp reported 0.02% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Stifel Financial has 45,239 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt accumulated 0% or 15,742 shares.