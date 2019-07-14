$0.21 EPS Expected for Gladstone Capital (GLAD); T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report $0.21 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. GLAD’s profit would be $6.16 million giving it 11.32 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Gladstone Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 101,251 shares traded. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) has risen 3.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GLAD News: 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT TO $190 MLN; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 Gladstone Capital Announces Amendment to its Revolving Credit Facility Increases Commitment, Extends Maturity and Improves Pric; 03/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corp. Reports Meaningless Numbers That Look Good; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT WITH ABILITY TO EXPAND TO A TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT OF $265 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Availability Act; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL – RYAN’S APPOINTMENT MADE IN CONSIDERATION OF CURRENT CFO NICOLE SCHALTENBRAND TAKING TEMPORARY FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Avail; 02/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital 2Q EPS 21c

Among 3 analysts covering T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. T2 Biosystems had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Thursday, February 28. See T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) latest ratings:

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Alliance Global Partners 5.0000

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: WBB Securities Rating: Buy Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability firm interests, or warrants. The company has market cap of $279.13 million. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It has a 34.21 P/E ratio. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Gladstone Capital Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.88 million shares or 0.61% less from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 4,861 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 44,200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 40,362 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) for 126,172 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Llc accumulated 249 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Boston Partners has invested 0% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). 25,670 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) for 141,504 shares. Novare Cap Ltd has invested 0.18% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Bokf Na invested in 33,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) for 60 shares.

More notable recent Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2019 and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AB InBev Asia cancels world’s largest IPO of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Indivior loses appeal to block generic Suboxone opioid treatments – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Buying More Of This Unloved High-Yield Stock… – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “T2: A Catch With A Catch – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T2 Biosystems Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Massachusetts – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “T2 Biosystems Highlights Current and Future Opportunities for its Breakthrough Rapid Diagnostic Technology for Biothreat Pathogen Detection – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 428,289 shares traded. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has declined 61.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TTOO News: 17/05/2018 – T2 BIOSYSTEMS SAYS ON MAY 16, CO & SMC LTD ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT AMENDING CERTAIN SUPPLY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT. 10, 2014 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – T2 BIOSYSTEMS – THIRD AMENDMENT TO SUPPLY AGREEMENT DATED OCT. 10, 2014 EXTENDS TERM OF SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO JUNE 15, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Multiple New Studies Demonstrate T2 Biosystems’ Diagnostics Improve Detection of Sepsis Causing Pathogens Over Blood Culture-based Diagnostics; 19/03/2018 – T2 BIOSYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – T2 BIOSYSTEMS INC TTOO.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5 FROM $4; 04/04/2018 – T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards; 08/05/2018 – T2 BIOSYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 08/05/2018 – T2 Biosystems On Track for Potential FDA Clearance of T2Bacteria Panel in 2Q; 28/03/2018 – Multiple New Studies Demonstrate T2 Biosystems’ Diagnostics Improve Detection of Sepsis Causing Pathogens Over Blood Culture-; 08/05/2018 – T2 Biosystems 1Q Loss/Shr 36c